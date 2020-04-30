Total reported incidents: 211

Tickets, 2; warnings, 2.

Arrests: 4

Special overtime calls, including pandemic-related “sit-watches” at government buildings: 91

April 10 at 9:27 a.m., delivered groceries for a Hyde Park resident.

April 10 at 11:05 a.m., a Johnson woman wanted a person who had called her names removed from her home, but police said he hadn’t broken any law.

April 10 at 12:42 p.m., a person became upset when trying to buy something from a Johnson store with cash, and was told the store isn’t accepting that currency at this time.

April 10 at 1:42 p.m., upon checking, police determined a Johnson business was complying with pandemic rules, despite a complaint to the attorney general’s office that it wasn’t.

April 10 at 2:51 p.m., police tried to referee a family dispute playing out over Facebook.

April 10 at 8:14 p.m., a Johnson woman said she heard a person outside yelling about having a warrant, but police didn’t see anyone around.

April 10 at 9:12 p.m., a Coleman bike was reported stolen from a North Hyde Park home.

April 10 at 9:44 p.m., after responding to a possible dispute in Johnson, police cited Stanley Fordham, 49, of Johnson into court on suspicion of unlawful trespass.

April 11 at 5:35 a.m., assisted Morristown police with a possible overdose in a gas station bathroom.

April 11 at 9:31 p.m., a person in Johnson was reported burning trash.

April 12 at 1:16 a.m., police looked into reports of cars “drag racing” near a woman’s Johnson home.

April 12 at 11:17 a.m., there was a family dispute about one person leaving the home amid worries about virus contamination.

April 12 at 5:53 p.m., police checked on a Wolcott woman, who turned out to need medical assistance, so she was taken to Copley Hospital.

April 12 at 7:41 p.m., police dealt with possible Facebook harassment in Johnson.

April 13 at 12:32 a.m., gunshots were heard near the Mountain View Park in Johnson.

April 13 at 8:17 a.m., assisted a Hyde Park resident who wanted to keep someone off his property.

April 13 at 10:41 a.m., K-9 officer Kubo helped his former colleagues at Hardwick PD by sniffing out clues on a possible stolen car.

April 13 at 12:06 p.m., a driver was tossing trash out the window on Route 15 in Hyde Park, said the driver right behind that car.

April 13 at 3:25 p.m., assisted in a birthday parade for a 65-year-old Wolcott woman.

April 13 at 3:47 p.m., helped a woman collect her things after a break-up with her boyfriend.

April 14 at 12:08 a.m., police, along with Kubo, located a woman, who said she was fine, despite concerns from a third party.

April 14 at 3:41 a.m., ran traffic control as the Wolcott Fire Department put out a small fire caused by a tree falling on a power line on East Hill Road.

April 14 at 9:33 a.m., police say a dispute between two Johnson neighbors doesn’t rise to the level of criminal behavior, despite the neighbors’ opinion that it does.

April 14 at 1:05 p.m., asked a skateboarder and two people in cars at the Johnson Skate Park to move along.

April 14 at 2:45 p.m., Morristown police told deputies to be on the lookout for people thought to be drinking and driving.

April 14 at 3:05 p.m., a Johnson woman told police that four men were doing yard work the neighbor’s home, in possible violation of pandemic rules.

April 14 at 3:57 p.m., assisted Hyde Park neighbors who were having a right-of-way property dispute.

April 14 at 4:05 p.m., a thief stole wood from a woodpile on Railroad Street in Johnson and drove it away in a black Ford Focus.

April 15 at 11:21 a.m., checked on a Johnson village business and determined it was not breaking pandemic rules.

April 15 at 11:42 a.m., after pulling over a car on Route 15 in Johnson, police issued one of the occupants, Trey M. Lalime, 24, of Morrisville, a court citation for narcotics possession. Police say the pills were in plain sight.

April 15 at 1:33 p.m., police decided against getting involved in a landlord/tenant dispute between relatives, deeming it a civil case.

April 15 at 10:23 p.m., a child allegedly punched a Hyde Park woman in the chest.

April 16 at 1:51 p.m., a Johnson business owner said his newly installed camera system was stolen.

April 16 at 4:48 p.m., police pulled over a vehicle for going 65 in a 35-mph zone on Route 100 and issued the 17-year-old driver a criminal citation for excessive speed.

April 17 at 9:45 a.m., a Hyde Park business is not violating pandemic rules because it is considered essential, police say.

April 17 at 1:32 p.m., a man told police he thought a person might be hurt and/or intoxicated in a crash on Collins Hill Road, but the car was gone when police got there.

April 17 at 8:23 p.m., police asked a person to leave the Johnson Skate Park.

April 18 at 12:36 p.m., police are investigating squatting in and burglary at a Johnson home, and ask anyone with information about suspicious activity on or around Log Cabin Lane to call Deputy Robert Trucott at 888-3502.

April 18 at 2:25 p.m., 2:25 p.m., some kids jumped the fence at Johnson Elementary School and were skateboarding on the basketball court.

April 18 at 3:10 p.m., gunshots reported near the Katy Win trailer park in Johnson.

April 18 at 3:39 p.m., reports of a feud between Johnson neighbors on River Road.

April 18 at 4:24 p.m., more kids reported skating in the Johnson Skate Park.

April 19 at 3:02 a.m., a “keep off the grass” sign was stolen from a Hyde Park home’s front lawn.

April 19 at 1:45 p.m., at least one caller reported people protesting a plan to shut down the Johnson college campus weren’t practicing social distancing.

April 20 at 10:01 a.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone took down flags on her property.

April 20 at 3:15 p.m., assisted the Johnson Fire Department at a brush fire on Plot Road.

April 20 at 4:08 p.m., police assisted health care workers with an injured elderly Hyde Park man.

April 23 at 7:05 a.m., police put down a deer that had been hit on Route 100C in Johnson.

April 23 at 3:38 p.m., police served court paperwork on a Wolcott man on behalf of the Burlington Police Department.

April 23 at 7:04 p.m., police cited William Cardinal, 70, of Essex Junction into court on suspicion of trespassing.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

