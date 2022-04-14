Arrests: 7
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 16
April 1 at 5:55 a.m., a deputy gave a man a ride to his mother’s house in Johnson.
April 1 at 2:47 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Park Street in Johnson. While there, they discovered what they suspected were illegal narcotics in the home, as well as a significant sum of cash. Kayron Long, 34, of Johnson, and Erica Levaggi, 26, of Johnson, were both arrested for possession of cocaine.
April 1 at 5:56 p.m., a person called concerned about someone they saw stumbling along Route 15 in Johnson.
April 1 at 9:23 p.m., someone was reportedly disorderly on Depot Street in Hyde Park.
April 1 at 11:30 p.m., a caller thought two males walking along Route 15 in Johnson seemed suspicious at that late hour.
April 2 at 3:22 a.m., a deputy patrolled the town of Elmore during, depending on one’s nocturnal habits, either the waning hours of Friday night or the early morning hours of Saturday.
April 2 at 5:46 p.m., a Johnson resident asked someone to check on her kids, and they were found to be safe.
April 2 at 10:23 p.m., someone reported a missing person in Johnson.
April 3 at 1:01 p.m., a Wolcott resident was alarmed to see someone taking a photo of their Manley Road home.
April 3 at 3:58 p.m., deputies refereed a dispute over the sale of a small structure in Wolcott.
April 3 at 4:51 p.m., a temporary restraining order was issued in Hyde Park.
April 3 at 8:25 p.m., a Johnson resident called 911 to report his phone was not working.
April 4 at 9:26 a.m., deputies were asked to post a cruiser outside Johnson Elementary School to convince drivers to slow down.
April 4 at 10:34 a.m., police gave a Johnson resident a ride home.
April 4 at 12:44 a.m., the same Johnson resident who called 911 the previous night did so again, saying it’s the only number his phone can dial.
April 4 at 6:17 p.m., a man gassing up at the Wolcott Store said someone tried selling him drugs at the pump.
April 5 at 4:59 a.m., what someone thought was a small fire on Farm View Road in Hyde Park was a small electric light that resembled flames.
April 5 at 9:50 a.m., deputies separated the people involved in a Hyde Park dispute without further incident.
April 5 at 9:58 a.m., a woman was encouraged to apply for a protective order after she reported being stalked and harassed.
April 5 at 4:48 p.m., someone dropped a load from the back of a truck on Route 15 in Wolcott.
April 5 at 6:52 p.m., someone from the North Hyde Park fire department reported a tractor trailer truck had been abandoned in the parking lot.
April 5 at 7:36 p.m., a man reported receiving threats from several different phone numbers.
April 5 at 11:02 p.m., a person walking through Hyde Park village carrying a gas can said he and the person he was with were headed out to assist a stranded motorist who had run out of gas up the road a bit.
April 6 at 10:28 a.m., police responded to a home on River Road East in Johnson, and they arrested Ronald Dickson, 57, of Johnson, for first degree aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening.
April 6 at 1:15 p.m., a Hyde Park resident said someone drove through their cow fence. Police are investigating.
April 6 at 1:44 p.m., the school resource officer investigated an assault on a Lamoille Union school bus and cited a juvenile to the Lamoille Restorative Center for diversion.
April 6 at 1:44 p.m., at the same time, the resource officer investigated an assault that took place in the hallways at the high school. A juvenile will be referred to diversion for that assault, as well.
April 6 at 1:44 p.m., the officer also investigated an altercation between students at Lamoille but didn’t file any charges.
April 6 at 2:02 p.m., a Hyde Park resident reported missing some garden items.
April 6 at 3:59 p.m., one Johnson resident believes another Johnson resident has their cat.
April 6 at 4:07 p.m., all-terrain vehicles were reported on Center Road in Hyde Park.
April 6 at 5:31 p.m., someone in the Garfield area of Hyde Park and Wolcott reported ongoing issues with the neighbor’s dog coming onto their property.
April 6 at 5:44 p.m., deputies recovered a container found on the side of the road in Johnson containing what someone believed were narcotics.
April 6 at 7:54 p.m., deputies assisted the Department for Children and Families in Johnson.
April 7 at 5:56 p.m., following a report of threats made involving a rifle at a Hyde Park home, deputies, assisted by Morristown police, later located and arrested Matthew Andrew Thompson, 33, of Woodbury, driving on Route 100 in Hyde Park. Thompson was arrested for driving under the influence and driving after criminal license suspension. Police say further charges may be made pending their investigation.
April 7 at 6:02 p.m., a man said his ex is calling his new friend and bothering her.
April 7 at 6:31 p.m., while at the Hyde Park home investigating the rifle threats, deputies arrested Jamie Bocash, 41, of Hyde Park, on three outstanding warrants. Bocash posted bail and was released.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
