Total reported incidents: 68
Arrests: 1
Nov. 27 at 1:16 p.m., police had a broken-down vehicle towed from Black Farm Road in Hyde Park.
Nov. 27 at 1:37 p.m., two game cameras were reported stolen from a North Hyde Park Road property.
Nov. 27 at 1:54 p.m., a Johnson resident noticed some fishy charges on their debit card.
Nov. 27 at 4:31 p.m., a driver told police a tan or silver Mercury Mountaineer passed her three wide on Route 100 in Eden, headed south.
Nov. 27 at 11:44 p.m., a man said somebody egged his car wh1le he was driving through downtown Johnson.
Nov. 28 at 9:34 a.m., a dispute resulted when the Wolcott Store refused to sell cigarettes to a male who didn’t have proper ID.
Nov. 28 at 4:53 p.m., police checked on a car parked off the side of Cricket Hill Road in Hyde Park and determined it wasn’t stolen, as suspected.
Nov. 28 at 9:08 p.m., police assisted with a potential mental health crisis in Johnson.
Nov. 29 at 1:11 p.m., a car owner said their vehicle was hit in a Johnson parking lot. Police checked out the damage and said those small scratches ought to buff out with some rubbing compound and car wax.
Nov. 29 at 2:04 p.m., a Hyde Park resident was receiving odd messages from a former neighbor.
Nov. 29 at 5 p.m., police talked with a Wolcott juvenile whose parents were having an argument.
Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m., someone took a piece of heavy machinery for an unauthorized spin around the Nadeau gravel pit in Johnson, digging a small hole and taking the key with them. The replacement cost for the key was pegged at $50.
Nov. 30 at 10:32 a.m., a hiker left his car unlocked in the Long Trail parking lot in Johnson and came back to discover his wallet and a gray jacket were taken.
Nov. 30 at 2:56 p.m., a backpack with a handgun in it was initially reported stolen in Johnson village, but the owner later called back to say his girlfriend had just moved the bag.
Dec. 1 at 1:03 a.m., a man and woman were yelling and playing in the rain in Johnson village in the wee hours of the first day of the last month of 2020.
Dec. 1 at 8:38 a.m., police fielded a COVID-19 compliance complaint levied against a Johnson business.
Dec. 1 at 8:42 a.m., police talked with a suicidal person and brought them to Copley Hospital to seek mental health help.
Dec. 1 at 3:46 p.m., police arrested Eric Edson, 49, of Burlington, for grand larceny, after he allegedly stole a utility trailer hauling a mini excavator and power wheel from Wolcott. Police saw the suspect near the Route 15/100 roundabout in Hyde Park and gave chase, both by car and on foot, after the driver stopped and ran away. He was found hiding in a small stream in the Battle Row area of Hyde Park. Police say Edson is linked to several other crimes in the area.
Dec. 2 at 9:09 a.m., police refereed a child custody dispute in Hyde Park.
Dec. 2 at 10:25 a.m., a Johnson resident said they were having issues with their ex-partner.
Dec. 2 at 11:11 a.m., a witness saw a woman passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of the River Valley Store in Johnson, and knocked on the car window. The woman woke up and drove off.
Dec. 2 at 8:05 a.m., a hunter suspected lost or injured simply hadn’t come out of the woods yet, and was camping at Green River Reservoir.
Dec. 2 at 8:32 a.m., a Johnson woman told police someone threatened to show up at her place of work and “snap her neck.”
Charges filed by police are reviewed by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.