Arraignments, week of Sept. 28
Jacob W. Sullivan, 30, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault on a minor, aggravated assault, simple assault, furnishing alcohol to a minor, driving after criminal license suspension, two counts of retail theft and three counts each of violating an abuse prevention order and violating conditions of release.
Dennis Marvin Hodgdon, 43, of Craftsbury, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, fourth offense.
Dennis W. Knight, 58, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3.
Melissa C. Swan, 49, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Samantha Decouteau, 34, of Waterbury Center, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Richard Tracey III, 23, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jenaya Peets, 32, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to simple assault on a protected professional.
Cases decided, week of Sept. 28
Nicholas Maxton, 41, of Barre, pleaded guilty to dispensing heroin and delivering cocaine and was ordered to serve one year, with credit for time served.
Robert Ben Fowler, 48, of Eden, pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault and two counts of violating conditions of release and was ordered to serve 1-3 years, with credit for time served, and fined $300. Pleaded no contest to second degree aggravated domestic assault and was ordered to serve a consecutive 1-to-3-year sentence. Additional charges of aggravated domestic assault and violating conditions of release were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
