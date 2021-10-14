Arraignments, week of Oct. 4
Richard Spitzer, 27, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to false pretenses or tokens, violating conditions of release and driving after license suspension. Spitzer also denied violating probation.
Trenton Thibault, 21, of Essex Junction, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense, driving after criminal license suspension and excessive speeding.
Nicole Russell, 49, of Colchester, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Cortney Colbeth, 29, of, Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jeff M. Evans, 45, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Clifford Manosh, 65, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Travis J. Quetel, 36, of Elmore, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Wallace H. Good, 71, of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Hayley Thomas, 39, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Joshua Gillen, 26, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Arraignments, week of Sept. 27
Jason Dougherty, 26, of East Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with the sex offender registry requirements.
Lorin D. Royer, 40, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to felony marijuana possession.
Taylor Patten, 23, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to false personation and petit larceny.
Aaron J. Lambert, 43, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession.
Adam Marsano, 42, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Rory P. Vantuinen, 28, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Eric A. Watson, 36, of Richford, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Christopher Lague, 37, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny.
Kristina Brown, 31, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to unlawful mischief.
Seth Arthur Demo, 38, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Jason T. Larrabee, 31, of Glover, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
