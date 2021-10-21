Arraignments, week of Sept. 27
Tyler Foster, 26, of Morristown, denied six counts of violating probation.
Arraignments, week of Oct. 11
Shaune Miller, 42 of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Cases decided, week of Oct. 11
James Menize, 58, formerly of Johnson and now lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, was found guilty by jury of aggravated sexual assault against a minor under age 13 and lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under age 16.
Carlos Cardinal, 24, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was fined $500. Additional DUI charges were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Stanley L. Fordham, 50, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass and was fined $250.
Two counts of driving after license suspension against Kelly Miller Jr., 32, of Chelsea, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
