Arraignments, week of Oct. 18
Justin Martin, 33, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Arraignments, week of Oct. 25
Thomas Deary, 35, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Henry Lovell, 21, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Tyler K. Foster, 26, listed as homeless, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Anthony Gillespie, 31, of Belvidere, pleaded not guilty to driving after license suspension, second offense, and three counts of violating conditions of release.
Kimberly Wescom, 55, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of a vehicle interlock device and DLS.
Joshua M. Simpson, 30, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to driving after license suspension.
Kristina Brown, 31, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to unlawful mischief.
Cases decided, week of Oct. 25
A charge of violating conditions of release against Robert E. Germaine, Jr., 53, of Hyde Park, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
