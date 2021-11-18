Arraignments, week of Nov. 1
Austin Morin, 20, of Bridport, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Cameron Russin, 18, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.
Donald Bessette, 29, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
Seth Barton, 40, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension, fourth offense.
James Armstrong, 76, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Kevin S. Perry, 56, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Joshua Billado, 27, of Milton, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Louis R. Marsh, 48, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Arraignments, week of Nov. 8
Robert E. Germaine, Jr., 53, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
