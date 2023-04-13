Arraignments, week of March 27
Christopher Cochran, 43, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault, second degree domestic assault and violating an abuse prevention order, all felonies.
Arraignments, week of March 27
Justin Martin, 34, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and misdemeanor home improvement fraud.
Arraignments, week of April 3
Mary-Margaret Trudell, 53, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to felony first degree aggravated domestic assault and felony second degree aggravated domestic assault with a prior conviction.
Brian A. Jagodzinski, 61, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to retail theft, two counts of violating conditions of release, and two counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Steven Bishop Jr., 44, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Dominic J. Smith, 26, of Newport City, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense.
Brian Nathaniel Dodds, 36, of Newport Town, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Thomas Delaney, 41, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Katie Helton, 41, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of April 3
Kathiria Caballer, 43, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was ordered to pay $1,010 in fines and court fees.
Christeen McArdle, 53, of Montpelier, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $537 in fines and court fees.
Bud Eugene Ewen, 51, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to pay $542 in fines and court fees.
A probation violation against Jessica Parker, 33, of Johnson, was withdrawn.
