Arraignments, week of March 13
Jennifer Brown, 54, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to cruelty to a child and simple assault.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Arraignments, week of March 13
Jennifer Brown, 54, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to cruelty to a child and simple assault.
Arraignments, week of March 20
Robert Demar, 61, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to fentanyl trafficking, three counts of cocaine sale and one count of cocaine possession, all felonies.
Jerod J. Fairley Jr., 22, of Georgetown, South Carolina, pleaded not guilty to felony fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession.
Cases decided, week of March 20
Joseph Lily, 33, of Eden Mills, pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic assault, two counts of criminal threatening, careless or negligent driving and driving after criminal license suspension. Sentencing will be held later. Additional charges of simple assault, attempted simple assault by menace, criminal threatening and driving after criminal license suspension were all dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.