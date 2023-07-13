Arraignments, week of June 19
Deborah French, 58, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Seiara Abbott, 31, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, one of them a hate crime.
James L. Mason, 44, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to false pretenses or tokens.
Amanda L. Stuart, 44, of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Shawn Forrest Bishop, 39, of Fairfax, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Arraignments, week of June 26
Justin Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to three counts of violating conditions of release, two counts of retail theft and eluding police.
Adam M. Laraway, 40, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct.
Daniel Joseph Ducharme, 61, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Matthew J. Jones, 28, of Hardwick, denied violating probation.
Cases decided, week of June 19
Theodore S. Farnham, 52, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to two counts of identity theft, disorderly conduct, DUI No. 1, forgery, petit larceny, unlawful trespass, and retail theft and was ordered to serve 0-24 months, all suspended with 10 years of probation. Additional charges — four counts of credit card fraud, three counts of unlawful trespass, driving after criminal license suspension, petit larceny and forgery — were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Michael Sylvester, 34, of North Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, driving after criminal license suspension, violating conditions of release and was ordered to serve 0-12 months, all suspended with two years of probation.
Brock Adams, 43, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $307 in fines and fees. A charge of DUI No. 2 was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Daniel Wyman, 35, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to serve 0-6 months, all suspended with one year of probation.
Cases decided, week of June 26
Ronald Pritchard, 37, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to aggravated first degree domestic assault and prohibited conduct and was ordered to serve 18 months to five years, all suspended with five years of probation.
Devin Gillen, 30, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to burglary and disturbing the peace by phone and was ordered to serve 2-3 months, all suspended with three years of probation.
Tina C. Rae, 51, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI No. 1 and was ordered to serve 0-6 months, all suspended with one year of probation.
Richard A. Lavoie, 33, of Fairfax, pleaded guilty to retail theft and was ordered to serve 0-6 months, all suspended with one year of probation.
Bradley A. Cormier, 47, of Johnson, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to serve one year on probation.
Loren A. Darling, Jr., 53, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $652 in fines and fees.
Seth Thomas, 48, of Fayston, pleaded guilty to eluding police and excessive speeding and was ordered to pay $689 in fines and fees. A charge of DUI No. 1 was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of retail theft against Jason Russin, 44, of Richmond, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of DUI No. 1 against Joshua A. Young, 38, of Morristown, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
