Arraignments, week of June 19
Cheyenne Westcom, 29, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession and misdemeanor charges of narcotics possession, cocaine possession and heroin possession.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 10:28 am
Sarah B. Mashler, 33, of Fayston, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Arraignments, week of June 12
Aaron M. Lafountain, 34, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with the child, two felony counts of sexual exploitation to lure a child, and two misdemeanor counts of distributing indecent material to a minor.
Andrew Roy-Bengston, 31, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and resisting arrest.
Kristen M. Wilcox, 32, homeless, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release.
Tony Tuthill, 47, homeless, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release.
Jerry D. Cogg, 43, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Devin F. Legassie, 32, of South Burlington, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Cases decided, week of June 19
A charge of misdemeanor retail theft against Perry Mason, 55, of Colchester, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Scott A. Irish, 42, of Montpelier, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of DUI No. 1 against Egan C. Quinn, 25, of Burlington, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Cases decided, week of June 12
Lewis Cutter, 36, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and was ordered to serve 12-18 months, all suspended with two years of probation.
Elizabeth Ann Immich, 33, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $652 in fines and fees. Two counts of driving after criminal license suspension and one count of leaving the scene of a crash were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Jessica S. Winters, 29, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $652 in fines and fees.
Elijah Conwell, 31, of Williston, pleaded guilty to violating conditions of release and was ordered to pay $262 in fines and fees. Two counts of driving after criminal license suspension were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of violating probation against Shawn Miller, 26, of Eden, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Joshua T. Jacques, 29, of Swanton, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
