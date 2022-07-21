Arraignments, week of July 4
Aaron Vetere, 21, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, assaulting an officer with fluids, disorderly conduct and retail theft.
Zackary Watts, 25, of Branchville, NJ, pleaded not guilty to first degree domestic assault.
Arraignments, week of July 11
Travis White, 38, of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Jermaine L. Everett, 41, of Essex, pleaded not guilty to home improvement fraud, second or subsequent offense.
Colbi Matten, 23, of Craftsbury, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a crash.
Linda Amundsen, 81, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Caitlin Applin, 25, of Winooski, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Alexis E. Buckel, 40, of South Burlington, pleaded not guilty to DUI (drugs) No. 1.
Kristen Connolly, 53, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Emily Evans, 34, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Angel Dunn, 49, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to forgery and false pretenses.
Shaune Miller, 42, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to theft of rented property.
Tyrone C. Myette, 35, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to eluding police, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless or grossly negligent driving, and cruelty to animals.
Joshua Young, 37, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of July 11
Deborah Bolinger-Elkhoury, 59, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to negligent operation and was fined $300. A charge of DUI No. 1 was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of DUI No. 1 against Nicole M. Chemi, 54, of Waterbury, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
