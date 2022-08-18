Arraignments, week of July 25
Tara Smith, 30, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
Michael Phair, 32, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
Benjamin Curtis Wells, 37, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
William J. Cardinal, 72, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief and criminal threatening.
Arraignments, week of Aug. 8
Brandon Emmons, 27, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to unlawful restraint, interference with access to emergency services and domestic assault.
Amanda Laraway, 38, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Aaron J. Lambert, 44, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense, and driving after criminal license suspension.
Sarah Booz, 35, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jason Brunault, 51, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to excessive speeding.
Stephanie Satenberg, 28, of Colchester, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kassie C. Whittemore, 33, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Meghan Ferguson, 35, of Fletcher, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Sierra Fuentes, 29, of Bristol, Conn., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and misdemeanor counts of heroin and cocaine possession.
Brian A. Jagodzinski, 60, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and driving after criminal license suspension.
Philip Kirk, 67, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Alicia M. Grant, 32, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to three counts of false pretenses.
Benjamin Curtis Wells, 37, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to six counts of violating conditions of release and one count of violating an abuse prevention order. Wells also denied violation probation.
Douglas J. Stokowski, 44, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Cases decided, week of Aug. 8
James R. Menize, 58, formerly of Johnson, was ordered to serve 12 years to life after being convicted by a jury last October of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under age 13. Menize was also ordered to serve a consecutive sentence of 2-8 years following a guilty verdict by the same jury of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.