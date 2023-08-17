Arraignments, week of July 24
Kane R. Plante, 34, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault, second degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault and criminal threatening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 18, 2023 @ 7:14 pm
Arraignments, week of July 24
Kane R. Plante, 34, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault, second degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault and criminal threatening.
Matthew Eldridge, 43, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault and two counts of domestic assault.
Joel Javanainen-Brown, 29, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and cruelty to a child.
Jacob Clayton, 26, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Anthony Bullard, 43, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third offense.
Samuel Raymond Earley, 40, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3.
Michael A. Reyes, 33, of Rutland City, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3.
Luis Albert Martinez, 44, of East Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension, providing false information to police, and violating conditions of release.
Joshua H. Tallman, 32, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Steven Eldred, 50, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Laura A. Misiaszek, 55, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jeremy J. Ross, 46, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of July 24
Andrew Stewart, Jr., 33, of Milton, was ordered to serve 3-12 years. A jury found Stewart guilty on June 16, 2022, of assault and robbery with a weapon.
Cases decided, week of July 31
Omar Correa, 33, of, Stowe, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and was ordered to serve five years on probation.
Jeremy Bidwell, 36, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to serve 59-60 hours and pay $849 in fines and fees.
Jordan S. Atwood, Sr., 28, of Rutland, pleaded guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to pay $542 in fines and fees. A charge of violating conditions of release was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Tyler Benoit, 27, of Eden, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was ordered pay $492 in fines and fees.
Charges of domestic assault, violating an abuse prevention order, violating conditions of release and illegal firearms possession against Thomas Dixon, 44, of Jeffersonville, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Edwin Hough, 57, of Hardwick, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
They’re here — the results of our annual 4393 Awards! Readers of our newspapers voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, ski shops, fitness pros, nonprofit organizations and so much more. We present this special section to our readers — both locals and visitors — and we hope you will enjoy it and refer to it throughout the year.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.