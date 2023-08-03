Cases decided, week of July 17
Andrew Roy-Bengston, 31, of Cambridge, pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and prohibited conduct and was ordered to serve 0-12 months, all but 30 days suspended with 34 days of credit for time served, with four years of probation. Charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Justin Barcomb, 30, of Barre, pleaded guilty to embezzlement and grand larceny and was ordered to serve 0-3 years, all suspended with four years of probation.
Taylor Patten, 26, of Hardwick, pleaded guilty to false personation and was ordered to serve four years on probation. A charge of petit larceny was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Nicholaus E. Bartlett, 43, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by phone and was ordered to serve 0-3 months, all suspended with two years of probation. A charge of providing indecent material to a minor was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Jared L. Lilly, 62, of Eden Mills, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal threatening and was ordered to serve 0-1 year, all suspended with 30 months of probation.
Matthew Gorni, 30, of Hatfield, Pa., pleaded guilty to domestic assault and reckless endangerment and was ordered to serve 0-3 months, all suspended with one year of probation.
Amy Allen, 35, of Somersville, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was ordered to pay $492 in fines and fees.
John D. Fahey, 35, of Topsham, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was ordered to pay $377 in fines and fees.
Nicolelus Sanborn, 29, of Burlington, pleaded guilty to providing false information to police and was ordered to pay $377 in fines and fees.
Donald Bessette, Jr., 31, of Lowell, pleaded guilty to violating conditions of release and was ordered to pay $262 in fines and fees. Charges of unlawful mischief, interference with access to emergency services, violating conditions of release and two counts of domestic assault were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Robert Chausse, 53, of Waterville, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, promoting a sexual recording and voyeurism, with sentencing scheduled for a later date.
Jason T. Schofield, 40, of Fairfield, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and DUI No. 3, with sentencing scheduled for a later date.
Douglas Stokowski, 45, of East Calais, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and driving after criminal license suspension, with sentencing scheduled for a later date. An additional charge of DUI No. 2 was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of DUI against Karina Willey, 31, of Stowe, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Cases decided, week of July 24
Sandra Richardi, 59, of Derby, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was ordered to pay $722 in fines and fees.
Brandon J. Hislop, 25, of Hardwick, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $652 in fines and fees.
Sawyer M. Gardner, 22, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $652 in fines and fees.
Christopher Callahan, 41, of West Palm Beach, Fla., pleaded guilty to reckless or gross negligent driving and was ordered to pay $312 in fines and fees.
Kim Kahana, Jr., 60, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $309 in fines and fees.
Tara Smith, 31, of Morrisville, pleaded no contest to aggravated cruelty to animals, with sentencing scheduled for a later date. Additional charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and three counts of cruelty to animals were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of vehicle operation without owner consent against Anthony Mason, 29, of Jeffersonville, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of excessive speeding against Alan Dion II, 40, of Irasburg, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
