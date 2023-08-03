Cases decided, week of July 17

Andrew Roy-Bengston, 31, of Cambridge, pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and prohibited conduct and was ordered to serve 0-12 months, all but 30 days suspended with 34 days of credit for time served, with four years of probation. Charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.