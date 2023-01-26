Arraignments, week of Jan. 9
Jeffrey J. Castonguay, 41, of Shelburne, pleaded not guilty to one count of felony unlawful mischief, seven counts of misdemeanor unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
Robert Ben Fowler, 51, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to burglary.
Rebecca Morin, 34, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to burglary.
Arraignments, week of Jan. 16
Robert Brown, 50, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense, three counts of violating conditions of release, two counts of unlawful trespass, and one count each of providing false information to police and driving after criminal license suspension.
Jessica L. Goodwin, 41, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to six counts of false pretenses or tokens, one count of accessory in the commission of a felony, and one count of possessing stolen property.
Ryan B. Manosh, 42, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 4 and driving after criminal license suspension.
Beracah J. Sullivan, 43, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3.
Jillian B. Schultz, 38, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault, unlawful mischief, and violating conditions of release.
Taylor Machia, 30, of Hyde Park, denied a fish and wildlife department charge of carrying a loaded gun in a motor vehicle, and pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating conditions of release.
Arthur Tanner, 78, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to cruelty to animals.
Logan Droney, 20, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to false pretenses or tokens.
Joshua M. Simpson, 32, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor petit larceny.
Alicia M. Grant, 36, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession.
Matthew Austin-Bradley, 33, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kane R. Plante, 33, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to violating terms of a restricted driver’s license.
Matthew Bailey, 42, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Edwin G. Hough, 56, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Cases decided, week of Jan. 16
Hugh Albright, 40, of Jeffersonville, pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement in an official capacity and three misdemeanor counts of embezzlement. Sentencing will occur later.
