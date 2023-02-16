Arraignments, week of Jan. 30
Matthew Judkins, 27, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 12:06 am
Arraignments, week of Jan. 30
Matthew Judkins, 27, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Reuben Flowers Adams, 45, of East Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possessing narcotics and violating conditions of release.
Shawn Logan McAllister, 52, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Arraignments, week of Feb. 6
Dean L. Allen, 55, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
Michael Newsome, 47, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to three counts of burglary and one count of unlawful mischief, all felonies.
Seiara Abbott, 31, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated disorderly conduct.
Trey Michael Lalime, 27, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and careless or negligent driving.
Gregory W. Foley, 61, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Francis B. Warner, 31, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor unlawful mischief.
Eric A. Watson, 37, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor unlawful mischief.
Travis C. Adams, 41, of Marshfield, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Jesse M. Gorton, 23, of East Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Quinn C. Egan, 25, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jeremy Stover, 45, of Wilmington, Mass., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Forrest Menard II, 32, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Daniel P. Pearson, 41, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to violating a restricted driver’s license.
Eric Worden, 26, of Waterbury, denied three counts of violating probation.
Cases decided, week of Jan. 30
Raymond G. Earle, 47, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud and false pretenses, both felonies. Sentencing will be held later.
