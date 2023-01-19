Arraignments, week of Jan. 2
Jermaine Morris, 42, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault without consent, two counts of aggravated first-degree domestic assault with a weapon and one count of aggravated first-degree domestic assault, all felonies. Morris also pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening. The court did not find probable cause for one additional count of criminal threatening.
Arraignments, week of Jan. 9
John Hollberg, 38, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to two counts of failing to comply with state sex offender registry laws and one count of violating conditions of release.
Amanda Laraway, 39, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny, retail theft, two counts of buying, receiving, selling, possessing or concealing stolen property, and two counts of unlawful mischief.
Joseph R. Wright, 23, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to felony-level eluding police and misdemeanor excessive speeding.
Melinda A. Benoit, 35, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, and driving after criminal license suspension.
Charles Bagley, 26, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and retail theft.
Jeremy Allan Bradley, 41, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Malcolm E. Daniels, 59, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Sarah E. Griggs, 41, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Lisa Latuch, 35, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jennifer Corbin, 47, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jason R. Bashaw, 53, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to violating terms of a restricted driver’s license.
Joshua Limlaw, 33, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Cases decided, week of Jan. 9
Britney Spaulding, 34, of Lynchburg, Virginia, pleaded guilty to neglect of vulnerable adults and two counts of false pretenses or tokens. Spaulding’s sentencing will be held later.
