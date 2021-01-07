Cases decided, week of Dec. 21
Michael Ulrich, 29, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to burglary and unlawful mischief, both felonies, and misdemeanor retail theft and was ordered to serve 4-7 years on probation, with 150 days of home confinement to serve.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 28
Zachary Siegrist, 34, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $300.
