Arraignments, week of Dec. 12
Erica Lynn Levaggi, 28, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of selling heroin, one felony count of heroin possession, two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of cocaine possession, two counts of misdemeanor narcotics possession and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Seth Arthur Demo Jr., 42, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third offense.
Mark Couture, 61, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and cruelty to a child.
James Russell, 38, no address given, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Arraignments, week of Dec. 19
Chloe E. Marcus, 31, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to stalking and violating conditions of release.
Jessica Parker, 32, of Johnson, denied violating probation.
Brandon Billado, 27, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, taking big game out of season and shooting big game from a vehicle.
Tammy Cote, 47, of Worcester, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Michael W. Duffy, 34, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Amber Zimmerman, 27, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Alan Uchrinscko, 47, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Hannah Bellavance, 46, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jody M. Tallman, 50, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Douglas A. Bell, 58, of Middlesex, pleaded not guilty to passing bad checks.
Zane D. Davison, 28, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to creating a false alarm.
Larry Thompson, 59, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Kristine Marie Emrick, 39, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 12
Cherie Salls, 45, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to selling heroin, careless or negligent driving, unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release and was ordered to serve 108 days to two years, added to an existing sentence. Additional charges of possessing and selling cocaine, DUI No. 1 and unlawful trespass were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Joshua Gillen, 27, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and retail theft and was ordered to serve 3-6 months, all suspended with one year of probation. Gillen was also ordered pay $262 in fines and fees.
Benn R. Nichols, 38, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and was ordered to serve 60 hours and placed on probation for one year.
