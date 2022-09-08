Arraignments, week of Aug. 22
Atticus Gillen, 30, of Glover, pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault, no consent.
Cases decided, week of Aug. 22
Matthew J. Jones, 27, of Hardwick, was ordered to serve five years on probation after pleading guilty March 30 to sexual assault of someone younger than 16. A 2-to-5-year sentence was suspended in lieu of probation.
Shawn Miller, 25, of Eden, was found in violation of probation, and was ordered to keep the original probation conditions.
Arraignments, week of Aug. 29
James Russell, 38, listed as homeless, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny and two counts of possessing stolen property, all felonies.
Tyler W. Hammond, 38, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
George Goins, 64, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs, second offense.
Garland E. Bowen, 40, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension. An additional DLS charge was dismissed by the court.
