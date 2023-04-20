Arraignments, week of April 3
James Colletti, 51, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to first degree arson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Arraignments, week of April 3
James Colletti, 51, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to first degree arson.
Arraignments, week of April 10
Amanda Laraway, 39, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to retail theft and three counts of violating conditions of release.
Kristen M. Wilcox, 32, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Tony Tuthill, 47, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Evan D. Shedd, 40, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to three counts of false pretenses or tokens.
David S. Gagnon, 43, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second offense.
Ashlea Bigelow, 39, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and driving after criminal license suspension.
Elijah Asa Phelps, 40, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Andrew W. May, 31, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a crash.
Cases decided, week of April 10
A charge of violating a restricted driver’s license against Nicholas Grady, 43, of Johnson, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.