Arraignments, week of May 2
Forrest Lamphere, 22, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Theodore Smith Farnham, 51, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass, identity theft, fraudulent credit card use and fraudulent credit card possession.
Danielle Lowe, 32, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to heroin possession, simple assault and three counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Ayden R. Daley, 20, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to disclosing sexually explicit images without consent.
Robert Bishop, 44, of Barton, pleaded not guilty to false pretense or false tokens.
John Fahey, 33, of Topsham, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Travis Barbour, 42, of Newark, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Cases decided, week of May 2
Amanda Mason, 32, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to three counts of false pretenses and one count of petit larceny, and was ordered to serve 12-24 months, all suspended with probation. A charge of burglary was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Cases decided, week of April 25
Jonathan Langdon, 57, of Burlington, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree domestic assault and three counts violating conditions of release and admitted to five counts of violating probation. Langdon was sentenced to 2-8 years, all suspended except for 15 months to serve, followed by an additional 11 years on probation.
A jury found William Winston, 29, of Morrisville, not guilty of cruelty to animals, and the case was closed.
