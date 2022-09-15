Arraignments, week of Sept. 5
Joshua Limlaw, 33, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to four counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Miranda J. Wells, 25, of Fairfax, pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact, a felony.
John Hollberg, 37, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the sex offender registry, second or subsequent offense.
Tiffany Clark, 43, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny.
Michael S. Sylvester, 34, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to three counts of violating conditions of release.
Jess A. Fitzgerald, 57, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to violating terms of a restricted license, driving after criminal license suspension, and violating conditions of release.
Tanya Hammel, 34, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Stephen Stampfel, 48, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of Sept. 5
James Abare, 26, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to gross negligent driving resulting in a fatality and driving under the influence, second offense. Sentencing will be held later.
