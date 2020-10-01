Arraignments, week of Sept. 21

Nicholaus Ezra Bartlett, 41, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to charges of providing indecent material to a minor, disturbing the peace by phone, and failing to comply with sex offender registry requirements, all misdemeanors. The charges stem from a February incident.

Robert F. Stricker, 39, of Waterbury pleaded not guilty to charges of excessive speed, eluding police, careless or negligent driving, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Craig Sullivan, 57, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to aggravated disorderly conduct.

Angela Rose Cook, 32, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.

Elvis Demars, 21, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct — abusive or obscene language.

