Arraignments, week of Sept. 12
Griffin J. Myers, 18, of Stanstead, Quebec, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault on someone under the age of 16.
Phil-Christopher Campos, 37, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to heroin possession and cocaine possession.
Jaiden Govea, 20, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Brandon Tallman, 24, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to criminal threatening.
Janean Zuckerman, 48, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense.
Bradley D. Mahoney, 27, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny and possessing stolen property.
Aaron J. Lambert, 44, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Aaron D. Smith, 42, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Ira P. Musty, 32, of Groton, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, drugs or both.
Emma J. Lee, 28, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Martin Quinlan, 65, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jonas Fagnant, 34, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jade N. McAllister, 34, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Leslie H. Lindig, 65, of Berlin, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Benjamin C. Rayder, 45, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Joshua P. Levaggi, 30, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Cases decided, week of Sept. 12
Allison Morgan, 27, of Ottsville, Penn., pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $500.
Arraignments, week of Sept. 19
Michael Chadwick, 61, of Brownington, pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.
Timothy J. Burton, 57, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct.
Benn Raymond Nichols, 38, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3 or subsequent.
Kristopher M. Salls, 31, of Hardwick, denied violating probation.
Shasta Marie McLean, 34, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to heroin possession.
April Audet, 35, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, drugs or both.
Michael Lamare, 21, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Aimee Young, 47, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Tawnya Kennison, 40, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
James Russell, 38, no address given, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Cases decided, week of Sept. 19
Denise M. Fitzgibbon, 53, of Eden, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and was ordered to serve 30 days to 2 years, all suspended, with two years of probation. A second DUI charge was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Daniel W. Lafountain, 26, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to reckless or grossly negligent driving and was ordered to serve 1-3 months, all of which was suspended with two years of probation.
