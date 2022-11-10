Arraignments, week of Oct. 31
Levi Gamble, 40, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to promoting a recording of sexual conduct and possession of child pornography.
Richard Fifield, 60, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to felony first degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Nicole Russell, 50, of Colchester, pleaded not guilty to interfering with access to emergency services.
James Celesk, 42, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third offense, driving after criminal license suspension and cruelty to a child.
Thomas C. Worden, 27, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of cocaine and possession of other narcotics.
Travis White, 38, of St. Albans City, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release. An additional count of the same charge was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Matthew Judkins, 27, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to criminal DLS and violating conditions of release.
Daniel Arriola, 26, of Romeoville, Illinois, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Maxwell Tyler Haines, 31, of Boston, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Todd A. Howard, 23, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kristine Marie Emrick, 39, of Berlin, pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal DLS.
Bradley Wells, 49, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to criminal DLS.
Steven Deuso, 37, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a crash.
Cases decided, week of Oct. 31
Brandon Emmons, 28, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a weapon and was ordered to serve 15 months, with credit for 15 months served in federal prison. A charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of criminal DLS against Max Joseph Vogel, 31, of Montpelier, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
