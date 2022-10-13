Arraignments, week of Oct. 3
Russell S. Luce III, 52, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and eluding police, a misdemeanor.
Allie L. Duda, 35, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to heroin possession.
Michael S. Sylvester, 34, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Kelsi L. Sharron, 29, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Gage Alexander Hardy, 28, of Shelburne, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Hugh Hugo Campomanes, 40, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Michael S. Marshall, 47, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a crash.
Alan Dion, 39, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to driving with excessive speed.
