Arraignments, week of Oct. 26
Eric Breyette, 34, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Corie Hoague, 28, of Walden, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, fourth offense, and refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
Ian Fitzgerald Chase, 38, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to DUI 2 and refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
Cases decided, week of Oct. 26
James Wheelock, 38, of Johnson, pleaded no contest to simple assault and was ordered to serve 9-12 months. A charge of obstructing justice was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
