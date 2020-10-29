Arraignments, week of Oct. 19
Anthony D. Gillespie, 30, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, reckless or gross negligent driving, driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Louis R. Marsh, 47, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and three counts of misdemeanor retail theft.
William J. Marlette, 58, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Steven R. Menard, 36, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Emily Beth Bagley, 43, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Cases decided, week of Oct. 19
A charge of petit larceny against Devin Pratt, 31, of Newport, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
