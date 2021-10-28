Arraignments, week of Oct. 18
Michael S. Sylvester, 33, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order and violating conditions of release.
Theodore Smith Farnham, 51, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny and unlawful trespass.
Christopher Moran, 26, of Boston, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Jessica A. Grimes, 35, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Carl Oberg, 26, of Irasburg, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Clayton Smith, 35, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Val Gorham, 74, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jean Uttero, 25, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Peter Rowe, 50, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to driving after license suspension.
Cases decided, week of Oct. 18
Ghislain Harvie, 57, of South Burlington, pleaded guilty to reckless or gross negligent driving and was ordered to serve 6-12 months, all but 60 consecutive hours suspended, with a one-year probation.
