Arraignments, week of Oct. 12
Kelly Miller, 30, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Joshua Gillen, 25, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Sarah Hunt, 43, of Greensboro, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of Oct. 12
A charge of aggravated first degree domestic assault against Kevin P. Maikath, 40, of Stowe, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of domestic assault against Jerry Draper, 72, of Hyde Park, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.