Arraignments, week of Nov. 7
Christopher Sawyer, 36, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Colleen Mercier, 47, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Devin Barcomb, 33, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Robert Brown, 50, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Martin Fluck, 54, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs.
DJ Rathburn, 43, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI drugs.
Ashley Deuso, 28, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Erica Gates, 22, of Eden Mills, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Russell James Taylor, 40, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
Tawnya Kennison, 40, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny.
Amanda Laraway, 39, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to false pretenses or tokens.
Cases decided, week of Nov. 7
David Foy, 28, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and was ordered to serve two years on probation. The court agreed to review the sentence in 13 months.
Travis Ward, 25, of Hardwick, pleaded guilty to domestic assault, DUI No. 1, and driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to serve 6-12 months, all suspended with two years of probation, $542 in fines and fees. Additional charges of DUI No. 1, driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of driving without a license against Matthew Ely, 32, of Belvidere, was dismissed by the court.
