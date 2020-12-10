Arraignments, week of Nov. 30
Donald Bessette, 28, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault, unlawful mischief and interfering with access to emergency services.
Matthew Vandemoortel, 46, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Jeremy F. Bidwell, 33, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and driving after criminal license suspension.
Wakeevin Williams, 42, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct.
Christopher Callahan, 38, of West Palm Beach, Fla., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Ashley Prevost, 35, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of Nov. 30
Christopher Moroch, 37, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to reckless or grossly negligent driving and was fined $500.
Anthony W. Winans, 44, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to reckless or grossly negligent driving and was fined $500.
Riley Gascoyne, 23, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving. Sentencing was deferred for one year.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Raymond Pickett, 40, of Hardwick, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
