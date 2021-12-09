Arraignments, week of Nov. 29
Matthew Cote, 41, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to burglary, unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief.
Cameron Russin, 18, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to burglary and grand larceny.
Lisa Green, 60, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded not guilty to felony cocaine trafficking.
Helana A. Martin, 31, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving after criminal license suspension and resisting arrest.
Tyler Boudreau, 38, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to careless or negligent driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
Zachary M. Judkins, 43, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, No. 2.
Patrick Levi Debonville, 26, of Island Pond, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession.
Omar Correa, 31, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Shasta Marie McLean, 33, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to unlawful mischief.
Hilary Louise Whitaker, 38, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and driving after criminal license suspension.
Aaron J. Lambert, 43, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving without a license.
Cases decided, week of Nov. 29
A charge of DUI No. 1 against Talia Marek, 24, of Stowe, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.

