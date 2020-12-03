Cases decided, week of Nov. 21
Sheila Rae Davidson, 72, of Essex Junction, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $300.
John Lockwood, 69, of Jeffersonville, pleaded guilty to four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, one of them involving a child, and was ordered to serve 2-15 years. Three counts of aggravated sexual assault were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
