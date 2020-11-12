Arraignments, week of Nov. 2
James Abare, 26, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to grossly negligent driving with death resulting and driving under the influence with death resulting.
William Cole, 34, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving with reckless or grossly negligent driving, eluding police, and two counts of excessive speeding.
Cassaundra Walker, 30, of Newport, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor heroin possession and providing false information to police.
Alyssa M. Higgins, 19, of North Troy, pleaded not guilty to four counts of driving after criminal license suspension and three counts of violating conditions of release.
Henry Trehub, 31, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and denied violating probation.
Chip Schneider, 30, of East Calais, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Stacey Kinnon, 44, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
John Hueber, 68, of Lincoln, Mass., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Michael S. Sylvester, Jr., 32, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Dustin Trombly, 18, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to careless and negligent driving.
Eric Alexander Morrison, 49, of Lyndon, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Scott A. Irish, 38, of Berlin, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Henry Lovell, 21, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to unlawful mischief.
Cases decided, week of Nov. 2
Michael Smith, 40, of Burlington pleaded guilty to felony gross negligent driving and was ordered to serve 10 days to 2 years, and was fined $300. A charge of DUI No. 3 was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Gregory Talbert, 23, of Hinesburg, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $300. A charge of DUI No. 1 was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Charges of DUI No. 1 and careless or negligent driving against Molly Mosley, 26, of Wolcott, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
