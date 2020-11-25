Cases decided, week of Nov. 16
Colby Costello, 29, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to gross negligent driving with a fatality resulting and was ordered to serve 3-15 years, all but 3 years suspended. A charge of driving under the influence of drugs with a fatality was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Eugene Webber-McCollaum, 28, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was fined $300.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Steven King, 77, of Burlington, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of DUI No. 1 against Sarah Gould, 35, of Waterbury Center, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.