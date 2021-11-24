Arraignments, week of Nov. 15
David Lathe, 25, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault on someone under 16 years old.
Patryk Boivin, 20, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to felony sexual assault on someone under 16 years old.
Atticus Gillen, 30, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to second degree aggravated domestic assault.
Phil-Christopher Campos, 36, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to two counts of embezzlement.
Ashley A. Stoudt, 33, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to identity theft and false pretenses or tokens.
Justin Menard, 41, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Carlos Duran, 58, of Wallingford, Conn., pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Michael Byrd, 60, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Danielle M. Ashline, 39, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to two counts of retail theft.
Eric M. Champagne, 29, listed as homeless, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.