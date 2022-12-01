Arraignments, week of Nov. 14
Alana Perras, 33, of Cabot, pleaded not guilty to heroin possession, narcotics possession and violating conditions of release, all misdemeanors.
Kelly M. Anderson, 43, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third offense, and refusing a sobriety test.
James Russell, 38, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny, unlawful trespass and retail theft.
Tawnya Kennison, 40, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Devon B. Drown, 21, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, drugs.
Chase Lafoe, 20, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Patrick Alan Stacey, 31, of Topsham, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession.
Cases decided, week of Nov. 14
Christopher L. Courchaine, 62, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was ordered to serve 0-6 months, all suspended with two years’ probation.
