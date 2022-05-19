Arraignments, week of May 9
Andrews C. Lemieux, 34, of Newport Town, pleaded not guilty to providing false information to police.
Rose M. Rogers, 57, of South Burlington, pleaded not guilty to theft of services.
David Todd Grace, 35, of Hatesville, NC, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
John Hollberg, 37, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to a felony offense of failing to comply with the state sex offender registry.
Devin M. Lafountain, 23, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Michael Palkovic, 29, of Mountaintop, Pennsylvania, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jeremy Sanville, 39, of Barton, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3, and cruelty to a child.
Mark D. Castro, 55, of Fairfax, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense, and violating driver’s license restrictions.
David Lathe, 25, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to violating of conditions of release.
Troy R. Mason, 44, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
