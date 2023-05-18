Arraignments, week of May 8
Danielle Lowe, 33, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating conditions of release and one count of driving after criminal license suspension.
Shania Plante, 25, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor aggravated disorderly conduct.
Michael Ulrich, 31, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession and driving under the influence, first offense.
Zane Davison, 28, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to retail theft and driving after criminal license suspension.
George M. Bradley, 58, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Joseph Peryea, 63, of Elmore, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of May 8
James Abare, 29, of Johnson, pleaded guilty Sept. 7, 2022, to gross negligent driving resulting in a fatality and was ordered to serve 5-12 years, all suspended except 30 months, with seven years of probation.
Kasea Hill, 43, of Lyndon Center, pleaded guilty to simple assault on a protected professional and was ordered to serve 1-2 years, all suspended, with two years of probation.
Allie L. Duda, 36, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to two counts of selling heroin and was ordered to serve 6-12 months, all suspended, with 18 months of probation. A charge of selling cocaine was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Timothy Perry, 56, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and was ordered to serve 0-12 months, all suspended, with 18 months of probation. A charge of unlawful mischief was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Claudia Johnson, 54, of Eden, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and was ordered to serve 0-12 months, all suspended, with one year of probation.
Cyle L. Carpenter, 23, of Newport, pleaded guilty to unlawful mischief and was ordered to serve 0-6 months, all suspended, with one year of probation. Charges of domestic assault, unlawful mischief and driving after criminal license suspension were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Jeremy P. Sanville, 40, of Barton, pleaded guilty to reckless or gross negligent driving and was ordered to serve 0-30 days, all suspended, with six months of probation. A charge of child cruelty was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Christopher Burnor, 36, of Eden, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $882 in fines and fees. A second count was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Joshua P. Levaggi, 30, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to pay $542 in fines and fees. A charge of DUI No. 1 was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Jody Tallman, 44, of Waterbury Center, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was ordered to pay $492 in fines and fees.
Greggorie Alexander, 35, of Bradford, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the Vermont sex offender registry and was ordered to pay $377 in fines and fees. A second count was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Justin Bertrand, 44, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to driving after a criminal license suspension and was ordered to pay $197 in fines and fees. A second count was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Ian Salls, 37, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to pay $197 in fines and fees. A second count was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Annemarie Sharp, 39, of Barre, pleaded guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to pay $197 in fines and fees.
Mandy Lowell, 46, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to violating conditions of release and was ordered to pay $147 in fines and fees. Four counts of driving after criminal license suspension were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Charlotte Hill, 59, of Bellows Falls, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay $147 in fines and fees.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Brandon Emmons, 28, of Hyde Park, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
