Arraignments, week of May 30
Jermaine Morris, 41, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of careless or negligent driving and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Andrew C. Lemieux, 34, of Newport Town, pleaded not guilty to unlawful mischief and possession of burglary tools, both felonies.
Catherine E. Ferguson, 29, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second offense.
Ryan Rogers, 27, of Rye, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Andrew C. Figliola, 36, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Calvin Houle, 23, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jessica Oszajca, 39, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession.
Marissa Brassard, 43, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Cases decided, week of May 30
Cole Hess, 34, of Johnson, admitted violating probation. The court revoked Hess’s probation and sentenced him to serve his original sentence of 5-15 years.
