Arraignments, week of May 23
Patryk Boivin, 21, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to unlawful restraint and accessory to sexual assault.
Spartacus Deslaurier, 45, of Essex Junction, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Michael S. Sylvester, 33, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief and violating conditions of release.
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 29, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Arthur Tobin, 48, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs.
Devin Gillen, 29, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DUI No.1.
John Bruce, 31, of Bristol, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of May 23
Kelby Furrer, 32, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was fined $1,170, including court fees.
Tyler Cochran, 29, of Wilton, N.H., pleaded guilty to three charges of false pretenses and was given a sentence of 9-18 months, all suspended with two years of probation. Cochran was also ordered to pay $448.54 in restitution, at $20 per month.
