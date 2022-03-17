Arraignments, week of March 7
Travis P. Morrissey, 49, of Essex Town, pleaded not guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Patric Patching, 27, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to three counts of simple assault, three counts of simple assault with bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer, three counts of aggravated attempt to prevent a law enforcement from performing their duty, one count of resisting arrest and one count of disorderly conduct, and was held without bail.
Tiffany Clark, 42, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to abuse of a vulnerable adult.
John C. Van Hazinga, 44, of Underhill, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order and violating conditions of release.
Louis R. Marsh, 49, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to burglary and retail theft.
Anna Spence, 41, of Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense.
Todd M. Farrand, 34, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Joshua Limlaw, 32, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Theodore Smith Farnham, 51, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
