Arraignments, week of March 6
Jeremy Lowcock, 48, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to felony second degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor violation of an abuse prevention order and two counts of aggravated disorderly conduct, one as a hate crime.
Seth A. Demo, Jr., 42, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Evan Miller, 34, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment.
Justin Schauer, 33, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Raymond J. Lockamy, 45, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to baiting deer.
Cases decided, week of March 6
William M. Bassett, 37, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 4 and violating conditions of release and was ordered to serve 30 days to three years, all suspended but 192 hours, with two years of probation. A charge of domestic assault was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Timothy Bentley, 50, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to retail theft and was ordered to pay $147 in fines and court fees. Three additional counts of attempted retail theft were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
