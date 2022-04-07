Arraignments, week of March 28
Louis R. Marsh, 49, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to three counts of retail theft, and two counts each of burglary, violating conditions of release, driving after criminal license suspension, and unlawful trespass.
Erik Michael Ackley, 33, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Sherilynn M. Cote, 40, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to two counts of retail theft and one count of unlawful trespass.
Cherie Salls, 44, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful trespass.
Anna Kulik, 35, of Duxbury, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.