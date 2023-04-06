Arraignments, week of March 27
Donavin Hamilton, 22, of Newfane, pleaded not guilty to eluding police, careless or negligent driving, excessive speeding, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and providing false information to police.
Donavin Hamilton, 22, of Newfane, pleaded not guilty to eluding police, careless or negligent driving, excessive speeding, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and providing false information to police.
Trevor R. Adams, 37, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense, and driving after criminal license suspension.
Amanda Fuller, 44, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, cocaine possession and possession of narcotics.
Jaiden Govea, 20, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and violating conditions of release. Nicholas Bailey, 26, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to burglary and unlawful mischief.
Jess A. Fitzgerald, 58, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to violating the conditions of a restricted driver’s license, cocaine possession and providing false information to police.
Nicholas Ezra Bartlett, 43, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to two counts of retail theft and one count of unlawful trespass.
Chad Michael Lawrence, 47, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to disturbing the peace and criminal threatening.
Kyle B. Phillips, 36, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating an abuse prevention order.
Dan L. Mason, 59, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to possession of narcotics.
Shawn L. McAllister, 52, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to possession of stolen property.
Carlee A. Shields, 44, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to possession of narcotics.
Dee-J A.P. Spaulding, 28, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Trevor J. Alden-Clark, 30, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Michael Newsom, 47, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Cases decided, week of March 27
Travis Cruz, 32, of Berkshire, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $300.
