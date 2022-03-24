Arraignment, week of March 14
Louis R. Marsh, 49, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and robbery, assault and robbery with a weapon, and burglary, and was held without bail. The court did not find probable cause for an additional count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 29, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to aiding in the commission of an aggravated assault, aiding in the commission of aggravated assault with a weapon, aiding in the commission of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and robbery, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery with a weapon, and burglary. Sturtevant-Hatch was ordered released pending payment of $10,000 bail but failed to comply and was taken to jail. The court did not find probable cause for an additional count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jerry D. Cogg, 41, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to second degree aggravated domestic assault.
Cases decided, week of March 14
Kristopher Michael Salls, 41, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass, petit larceny and simple assault, and was ordered to serve 11 months to three years on probation, and ordered to pay $540 restitution.
Derrick Alan Lemnah, 44, of Shelburne, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and cruelty to a child, and was ordered to serve 6-23 months, all suspended but 60 hours. A charge of careless or negligent driving was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
